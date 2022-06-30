Grand Rapids pools, splash pads to remain open July 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids says pools and splash pads will remain open during the holiday weekend.

Three pools will be open to the public Monday, July 4 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and on Tuesday, July 5 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., city officials say. We’re told all 14 splash pads will operate during normal hours from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Visit the city’s website for a complete list of locations.

City offices will be closed on Independence Day.

