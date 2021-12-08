Watch
Grand Rapids police: Shots fired outside Ottawa Hills High School

Posted at 10:30 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 22:30:53-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department responded to reports of shots fired outside Ottawa Hills High School Tuesday night.

Police say multiple cars were struck during the incident, noting a significant number of bullet casings found at the scene.

We’re told there are no suspects in custody for the time being. GRPD adds that two arrests were made nearby for disorderly fighting, which is not considered to be related to the shooting.

No one is believed to have been injured in the incident, nor is the public believed to be in danger.

Those with information in connection to the incident are asked to get in touch with GRPD or Silent Observer.

