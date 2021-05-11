Grand Rapids police respond to series of overnight break-ins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police responded to several overnight break-ins in the area.

The first happened just before midnight at the Boost Mobile located in the 3100 block of Plainfield Ave. NE, according to a news release Tuesday.

On arrival, officers found glass broken out of the front door and the back door was standing open.

Police say two individuals used a brick to break out windows and took the brick with them when they fled.

Merchandise was taken from the store.

No suspects were found.

Then, at about 1:10 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at the Sharpe Auto Group – Jaguar/Land Rover in the 1000 block of 28th St. SE, finding the back door smashed in with a brick.

GRPD says two people arrived in a vehicle, which was found and stopped without incident at about 6 a.m. Tuesday in Ottawa County. The driver was cooperative and there was no pursuit.

The third incident happened about 3:10 a.m. at the Joyology in the 3700 block of 28th St. SE, when officers responded to another alarm.

This time, the business was secure, but police say there was evidence of an attempted break-in.

Kentwood police said a white car had been seen leaving the lot westbound when they arrived in the area.

It’s unclear if this incident was related to the first two.

Investigators are still working the case.