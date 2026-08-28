Grand Rapids announces new oversight rules for police license plate reader cameras

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday, the city announced changes to how it approves automated license plate readers.

WATCH: Grand Rapids announces new rules for police license plate reader cameras

Grand Rapids announces new rules for police license plate reader cameras

Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington announced an administrative order that will place the Grand Rapids Police Department's license plate readers under the city's surveillance policy.

The order requires any future purchase, renewal or expansion of the system to be reviewed by the Public Safety Committee and approved by the City Commission. It will also create an annual report on the technology's use.

"What it says is that we will not acquire any more cameras without a public process," Washington said.

The changes come after neighbors' complaints and Tuesday's Public Safety Committee meeting at which representatives with the Grand Rapids Police Department and Flock, the company used by the city, presented how and when the technology is used.

The city's police department has been using license plate readers since 2012, with 31 cameras currently operating throughout the city.

During Tuesday's presentation, GRPD Deputy Chief Mike Maycroft said the technology is used to help solve thefts, violent crimes and find missing people. He said searches are audited, most data is kept for 30 days, and the system blocks certain uses.

Washington said they've seen examples where law enforcement agencies have used the technology "inappropriately" and for "immigration enforcement." Despite concerns from city leaders and neighbors, Washington said they didn't want to implement an outright ban.

"One of the things we don't want to do is do things hastily and make our community become unsafe. So, I feel really good about the approach that we're taking," Washington said.

Washington said the city wants to strike a balance between public trust and public safety by increasing transparency and oversight around the technology police use.

"I think this is a responsible, deliberative step. I mean, it ensures transparency, it ensures accountability, but it also doesn't compromise safety," Washington said.

The new order will take effect in mid-September.

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