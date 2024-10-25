Grand Rapids police investigating reports of attempted abduction of 12-year-old girl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating reports of an attempted abduction of a 12-year-old girl in Grand Rapids.

The incident allegedly occurred Thursday, according to Chief Eric Winstrom with the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told a man from out of town pulled up in a vehicle beside the girl — a Grand Rapids Public Schools student — and asked if she wanted a ride.

“I myself reviewed some of the body-worn camera [of] this incident, and just hearing the honesty and sincerity and the fear in this girl...” Winstrom says.

Chief Winstrom says the driver has been identified, adding officers have contacted him.

The incident remains under investigation.

“The tricky part for us is that we have certain criteria to reach, to get to probable cause to charge this individual,” says Winstrom. “So whether this individual flat out was trying to commit an abduction, or headed in that direction, or just was doing something that was non-criminal.”

Chief Winstrom says the public at large is not likely to be endangered in relation to the incident.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube