Grand Rapids police investigate stabbing

Posted at 11:32 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 11:58:36-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are on the scene of a stabbing.

Details are extremely limited but the Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed officers are investigating a stabbing in the area of Michigan St. and Diamond Ave. NE.

Police say a man was stabbed, but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

According to GRPD, they do not have a suspect in custody but say there is no danger to the public.

We have a crew at the scene working to bring you more details.

**This is a developing story and will be updated as new information comes in.

