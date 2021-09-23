Grand Rapids police investigate stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are on the scene of a stabbing.

Details are extremely limited but the Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed officers are investigating a stabbing in the area of Michigan St. and Diamond Ave. NE.

Police say a man was stabbed, but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

According to GRPD, they do not have a suspect in custody but say there is no danger to the public.

