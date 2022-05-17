Watch
Grand Rapids police investigate shooting on S. Division Avenue

Grand Rapids Police Department
Posted at 12:34 PM, May 17, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting on S. Division Avenue.

Police say the shooting happened Monday around 8:36 p.m. in the area of S. Division Avenue and Highland Street.

According to police, it was reported that someone shot at a vehicle from another vehicle.

A third, uninvolved vehicle, was hit. Police say no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help police, contact detectives at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or online.

