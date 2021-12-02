Grand Rapids police identify victims of southwest side shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have identified the victims in a shooting from last week on the city’s southwest side.

Victor Alfonso Bustamante-Meza, 34, of Grand Rapids and Artemio Zacarius-Ortiz, 23, also of Grand Rapids, were shot and killed during the shooting on Nov. 24.

It happened about 10:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of Stafford Ave. NW.

READ MORE: 2 dead and another injured after overnight shooting in Grand Rapids

The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled both of these deaths as homicides by gunshot wound.

A third victim in this incident, who was also shot, is expected to survive.

The investigation continues and anyone with information may contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

Detectives can be reached at 616-456-3380 or through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.