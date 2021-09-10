Grand Rapids police identify man killed in Sept. 1 crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have released the name of the 26-year-old Grand Rapids man who was killed in an early morning crash on Sept. 1.

The deadly crash happened in Grand Rapids just before 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Dickinson and Horton on the city's southeast side.

Grand Rapids police say Andre Owens was driving at a high rate of speed on Dickinson Street when he lost control of the car and crashed into a pole on Horton Avenue.

Officers report the car then caught fire. A passerby stopped and rescued Owens and his two passengers from the burning vehicle before emergency crews arrived on the scene.

Owens was pronounced dead at the scene. His two passengers were taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries and have since been released.

The crash is still under investigation, but police say speed was determined to be a factor.

