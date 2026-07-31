GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Members of the Grand Rapids Police and Fire departments will trade in their uniforms for jerseys next month when they face off in an annual charity softball game benefiting one of the city's oldest ballparks.

WATCH: Police, Fire face off in charity baseball game to benefit Sullivan Field

Grand Rapids police, fire departments face off in charity baseball game for historic ballpark

The game is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23, at West Catholic High School. All proceeds will benefit Sullivan Field, which is currently undergoing a $5 million renovation project.

Lt. Grant Abraham of the Grand Rapids Police Department said the event carries special meaning beyond the competition.

"We've been doing this charity game for two years now. It's in benefit of Valley Field and to Father Dennis Morrow," Abraham said.

"He was a great influence for both departments," he added. "We just have to keep his name alive."

The police department has won the past two years.

Abraham said the community connection to the field makes the game even more significant.

"It means a lot being able to hopefully get this game back at that field at some point and be able to play where great players have played in the past. It will be amazing for the city and a fun time," Abraham said.

Terry Lowery, a volunteer with Fans of Valley Field, said the community's support has been meaningful to everyone involved in the ballpark's restoration.

"It means everything to us to be able to be involved in a game of this magnitude," Lowery said. "It's awesome that the community finds the ballpark as important as we do here at Valley Field."

Click here for updates and information on tickets.

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