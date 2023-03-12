Grand Rapids police find juvenile shot in the foot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is injured with what police say is a gunshot wound to the foot.

Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department say the incident happened around 1:20 on Sunday afternoon. The victim was a juvenile male.

The incident unfolded around the 1500 block of Muskegon Avenue NW.

His injuries are not critical, according to police, and no one else was reported injured.

At this time, suspect information is not available, and police say it's too early in the investigation process to tell if the wound was accidental or not.

However, police do not believe there is a safety concern for the public.

The Grand Rapids Police Department continues to investigate.

