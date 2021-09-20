Grand Rapids Police Department seeks state accreditation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A team of assessors from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission will arrive in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Sept. 30 to “examine all aspects of the Grand Rapids Police Department’s policies, procedures, management, operations and support services.”

If the agency achieves MLEAC accreditation, it will be the fourth such program for the department, according to a news release Monday.

Chief Eric Payne says he’s confident GRPD will exceed MLEAC’s “best practice” standards.

As part of this final, on-site assessment, employees and members of the community will be able to provide comments to the Assessment Team.

They may do so by calling 616-456-3631 on Friday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., emailing nrossow@michiganpolicechiefs.org or writing the MLEAC at 3474 Alaiedon Parkway, Suite 600, Okemos, MI 4884.

Phone comments are limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the Commission’s standards, which are available to read at GRPD Headquarters.

Accreditation is valid for three years, during which the agency needs to submit annual reports attesting to their continued compliance with the standards.

GRPD is already accredited through the Commission on Law Enforcement Agencies for the police department and Emergency Communications Center.