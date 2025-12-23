Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom named finalist for top cop job in Pensacola, Fla.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom has been with the city for just under four years, but his tenure might be coming to a close if another city offers him a new role.

On Tuesday, Mayor D.C. Reeves in Pensacola, Fla., announced three finalists for his city's open chief of police position, including Winstrom.

The other finalists are Brian Dugan, the retired chief of police for Tampa, Fla., and Erik Goss, the current acting deputy police chief in Pensacola.

All three are set to take part in a public forum on January 13, according to Mayor Reeves. A round of formal interviews will be held with the city council on January 14.

Winstrom started as Grand Rapids' police chief in March, 2022. He previously spent more than 20 years with the Chicago Police Department.

Based in the far west of Florida's panhandle, the city sits on the Gulf Coast, near Mobile, Alabama. It has an estimated population of just under 54,000 people, according to the U.S. Census. Grand Rapids is estimated to have more than 200,000 residents.

