Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Grand Rapids Police announce charges for suspect in January 2023 homicide case

GRPD
FOX 17
GRPD
Posted
and last updated

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Deparment says the suspect in a January 2023 shooting was found, and has been arraigned on multiple charges.

On January 25, 2023, 16-year-old Cahari Walton was found by East Grand Rapids police officers near Lake Drive and Plymouth Road near the Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital with a gunshot wound. After performing lifesaving measures, Walton was pronounced dead on the scene.

Family remembers 16-year-old found dead in East Grand Rapids

Kent

Family remembers 16-year-old found dead in East Grand Rapids

Marisa Oberle

On Thursday, February 5, 21-year-old Dellquan Willis was arraigned on charges of open murder and felony firearm possession. Willis was already in custody on separate charges.

While Jurisdictionally the case remained in East Grand Rapids, as the investigation unfolded, the Grand Rapids Police Department says there was enough evidence tying the case to Grand Rapids to have GRPD detectives take over the bulk of the investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER