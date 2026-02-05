Grand Rapids Police announce charges for suspect in January 2023 homicide case

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Deparment says the suspect in a January 2023 shooting was found, and has been arraigned on multiple charges.

On January 25, 2023, 16-year-old Cahari Walton was found by East Grand Rapids police officers near Lake Drive and Plymouth Road near the Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital with a gunshot wound. After performing lifesaving measures, Walton was pronounced dead on the scene.

Kent Family remembers 16-year-old found dead in East Grand Rapids Marisa Oberle

On Thursday, February 5, 21-year-old Dellquan Willis was arraigned on charges of open murder and felony firearm possession. Willis was already in custody on separate charges.

While Jurisdictionally the case remained in East Grand Rapids, as the investigation unfolded, the Grand Rapids Police Department says there was enough evidence tying the case to Grand Rapids to have GRPD detectives take over the bulk of the investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube