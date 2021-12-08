Grand Rapids plans ice-skating season at Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids and the Downtown Development Authority plan to partner to host a public ice-skating season at Van Andel Arena.

The plan is subject to City Commission approval on Dec. 14, according to a news release Wednesday.

Van Andel Arena was chosen as an alternative skating location while Rosa Parks Circle restoration continues. Supply chain issues have prolonged construction at the park.

The Downtown Development Authority approved on Wednesday repurposing its $40,000 line item intended for Rosa Parks Circle ice skating operations to help fund the skating session at Van Andel Arena.

City commissioners will consider a similar request for Grand Rapids’ portion of funding during the Dec. 14 meeting.

“We know how important the winter skating season is to the community,” Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt said. “Although it won’t be in the usual location, we are confident Van Andel Arena will offer a great ice-skating experience to make new memories this season. We are grateful for the DDA’s continued partnership in this treasured Grand Rapids tradition.”

“We are excited to be working with City of Grand Rapids and Convention Arena Authority to find a new way to offer skating this season,” said Tim Kelly, president and CEO of Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. “While we know the community loves the rink at Rosa Parks Circle, Van Andel Arena is an ideal venue to host a revised skating season. Not only is it equipped with an existing rink, but it can accommodate many skaters the same time while allowing for appropriate distancing. We look forward to welcoming the community back downtown to skate.”

City officials say they’ll announce open skate dates, time slots, COVID-19 protocols and other details at a later date.