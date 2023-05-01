Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation hiring camp counselors for summer day camp program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation has announced that it is hiring camp counselors for its Free Summer Day Camp program. The camp program will run June 12-August 25.

Camp counselors will work at one of three camp locations in city parks. Counselors will work approximately five hours a day, 25 hours a week. Wages start at $16 per hour. Applicants must be at least 15 years old. They must also have at least six months of experience working with youth.

The Free Summer Day Camp program serves more than 200 youths in Grand Rapids. Each of the three camp locations hosts more than 75 youths throughout the summer. The program’s activities include arts and crafts, outdoor adventures, sports, swimming, movement and dance, and STEM.

“Our Summer Day Camp program is an important resource providing safe, fun, and engaging activities for youth in our community,” said Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt. “Our counselors are what make the program possible and successful.”

The Free Summer Day Camp program runs June 12-August 25. Anyone interested in the camp counselor position can apply here.

