Grand Rapids outlines roadmap to address growing housing shortage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A roadmap to more housing— That was the idea behind a recent discussion between Grand Rapids city commissioners and the planning commission, as they work toward reform.

Grand Rapids is projected to need more than 14,000 homes by 2027. The problem is that the city is no where near on track to reach that number.

"Let's determine whether our current policies or current requirements continue to make sense in light of the critical need for housing that we have in the city," Grand Rapids Planning Director Kristin Turkelson told FOX 17.

Housing is needed everywhere around the country. In Grand Rapids, it's no different.

"We know that we have the housing need. We've quantified what that need is," Turkelson added.

Housing Next, an organization that looks at housing demand, shows Grand Rapids requires many more homes.

Turkelson says the city needs close to 3,000 new housing units each year. The problem, she adds, is that since 2015, the city's average per year is 538.

"So what we were trying to do is really look at our regulations to say, 'how can we support smaller scale infill development,'" she said.

Now, they're working on a roadmap to help boost the number of new housing units available throughout the city.

It includes reducing or eliminating parking requirements in traditional neighborhoods and developments containing six or fewer units.

The roadmap also addresses how to better allow accessory dwelling units within a property, along with increasing the number of unrelated people allowed to live inside a home together from four to six.

"It sounded like both the planning commission and the city commission were aligned that these were good, good topics for us to start with and further explore," Turkelson said.

"I think it's a great move for the city to begin to look at some of the things that may have been barriers to keep people from housing or to expand on what they're already doing," City Commissioner Lisa Knight said.

Knight is a newer city commissioner representing the second ward. She says as they look to make more homes, there needs to be a focus on not repeating history.

"We know historically, in the past, that redlining has occurred within especially the inner core of our community," Knight told FOX 17. "We want to make sure that it's accessible for everyone, and so that those communities don't just start looking one way, but that we are keeping a diverse group of people in a diverse culture, within our communities."

Knight says it's important to continue these conversations as the city looks to grow.

"It takes a village, it's going to take all of us to really make this work, and not one person has the idea. But I think as we come together and we begin to talk with one another and begin to share those ideas, we're able to make some really great changes for our community," Knight said.

According to city data, 2022 saw the third-lowest number of developments since 2015— right behind 2019 and 2020.

Most new housing developments have been in units of 20 or more and single-family homes.

