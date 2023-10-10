GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday, October 10 is World Mental Health Day, and a Grand Rapids organization is recognizing the day all month long.

Children’s Healing Center is hosting a challenge throughout the month of October aimed at promoting mental health in the workplace.

“Supporting mental health in the workplace not only promotes productivity, but can help increase feelings of belonging, empathy and camaraderie among teams,” CHC’s Behavioral Health Manager Emma Clinkscales, LMSW said. “We’re hoping this challenge has a snowball effect and local organizations will integrate open discussions about mental health— and activities to promote it— into their normal workflow.”

Grand Rapids organization hosts community challenge in honor of World Mental Health Day

CHC is the country’s first year-round recreation center where kids with weak immune systems can play in a safe space, according to its website.

It has quickly grown to include a wide range of programs that emphasize research-based play, socialization and learning.

Now, more than 20 businesses have already taken part in the challenge, along with many solo practitioners.

The challenge includes a wide range of activities— from art projects and deep breathing exercises— to pickleball tournaments and group meals.

The center, in addition to the October challenge, will host a special program Tuesday evening focused on shifting expectations when caring for a child with a compromised immune system.

A clinical therapist will lead the program, and it includes a guest speaker.

“We hope that those who can come and enjoy our space at the center reach out and get connected,” Clinkscales added. “If they cannot connect here at the center, get connected within the community.”

