Grand Rapids opens application for Neighborhood Match Fund projects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is once again partnering with residents on projects that “bring neighbors together to learn, build relationships and celebrate our community.”

Starting Wednesday and throughout December, the city will accept Neighborhood Match Fund proposals and ideas for projects taking place between March 1 and Aug. 31, 2022.

It will award contracts from $500 to $5,000 for “collaborative and diverse resident-led community projects that focus on COVID-19 resident resiliency and recovery, equity and engagement opportunities and projects that increase the overall quality of life in neighborhoods,” according to a news release Wednesday.

Grand Rapids residents and community-based organizations may apply here through Dec. 31.

Projects need to be led by a Grand Rapids resident who is from the community that will be impacted by the project.

“Since the program began in 2017, we have helped fund 145 resident-led projects totaling over $500,000,” said Stacy Stout, director of equity and engagement. “Talent lives here, and this investment has made a positive impact in the lives of so many of our neighbors.”

The NMF project coordinator and Office of Equity and Engagement team will review submitted applications for completeness and alignment with the stated NMF objectives. After this review, the approved project ideas will be evaluated by a diverse, community-led team for recommendation and final approval.

Approved project ideas will move forward to the contracting process by having each project leader meet one-on-one with NMF coordinator and team to create shared understanding on project scope, outline the expectations and outcomes, discuss strategies for intentional and inclusive project outreach and brainstorm how the event or opportunity can be designed to foster relationship-building among residents.

The city will host a Dec. 6 virtual session for residents and community groups wanting to learn more about the Neighborhood Match Fund. This 6 p.m. hourlong session will be streamed on the City of Grand Rapids Equity and Engagement’s Facebook page.