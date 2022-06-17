Grand Rapids officials celebrate rededication of Ecliptic at Rosa Parks Circle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City officials rededicated Ecliptic at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids on Friday following a rehabilitation project.

According to Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt, public use of the large-scale piece of art had taken its toll over the last 20 years.

Marquardt says the improvements at Ecliptic at Rosa Parks Circle have restored, elevated and preserved it for years to come.

The 3.5-acre Ecliptic was created in 2000 by noted artist and architect Maya Lin.

“When this space was first dedicated over 20 years ago, we never could have anticipated Ecliptic’s success,” Marquardt said. “With over 700,000 annual visitors, it was clear that this project would benefit the residents of Grand Rapids and beyond in a major way.”

Improvements at Ecliptic at Rosa Parks Circle include upgrades to the existing stage, replacement of the existing concrete rings with durable granite, renovations to the restroom building, new granite and wood benches, interpretive signage, upgraded trail surfacing, and additional shade trees.

Grand Rapids officials say a new 3D bronze plaque and sitemap will be installed later this summer.

The Ecliptic at Rosa Parks Circle Conservancy works to support the continued conservation of the artwork and its function as a central gathering place in Grand Rapids.

“Over the years since its initial installation, Ecliptic at Rosa Parks Circle has become the beating heart of Grand Rapids' urban center,” said Tripp Frey of the Conservancy. “This important renovation honors Maya Lin’s artistic vision and ensures the space can be enjoyed for decades to come.”

