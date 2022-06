GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids’ Office of Oversight and Public Accountability (OPA) is now hiring!

Those with a mind for justice and equity are invited to apply for any of a number of positions, according to a social media post by the city.

Open positions include:

Lead Accountability Specialist

Administrative Analyst I

Admin Aide Intern

Administrative Aide

Community Affairs Analyst

Visit the city’s job page for more information.

