Grand Rapids nonprofit receives $110K grant toward Family Literacy Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Literacy Center of West Michigan has been awarded a $110,000 grant that will go toward the expansion of its Family Literacy Program.

We’re told the grant was provided by the Wege Foundation.

The program helps parents acquire literacy skills necessary to put their children through school, the Grand Rapids nonprofit explains. The service is available to parents of kids attending Grand Rapids Public Schools, Godwin Heights Public Schools, Godfrey Lee Public Schools, Head Start for Kent County and Hope Charter Academy.

“A key element of FLP is building community among parents and a sense of belonging at the school, providing support for school events and working with parents on the language they need to interact with school staff,” says Executive Director Wendy Falb, Ph.D. “Our program model is designed to fit within parents’ busy lives and to provide them with foundational literacy skills so that their voices are heard and their assets better realized within our community.”

More than 200 parents benefit from the program each year, the nonprofit tells us.

