Grand Rapids nonprofit breaks ground on tiny home project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is looking to combat homelessness by building tiny homes.

Matthew’s House Ministry broke ground on the project Tuesday morning to create a safe place for families.

The goal is to construct a minimum of 50 homes on North Street.

Those in need would be permitted to stay in one of the homes for up to two years.

The nonprofit says it also intends to collaborate with a case management company to assist with clients’ emotional, social and economic needs.

Construction on the tiny homes comes amid efforts to make affordable housing more accessible in Kent County. Housing Next previously released a study showing the gap in affordable housing skyrocketed by 56% since the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the county’s population grows, an estimated 34,000 new units need to be added by 2027 to meet demand. Around 14,000 would be needed in Grand Rapids alone.

Matthew’s House says they are optimistic the program will offer a long-term solution.

“Homelessness is very complex. Individuals that find their way on the street in an encampment typically have a myriad of issues, anything from mental health related concerns, substance use; certainly there's complex trauma that goes far back into their childhood,” says Sgt. John Wittkowski with the Grand Rapids Police Department. “We're looking to house individuals that have come through our program, that have a lot of potential, maybe haven't had opportunities, made poor choices in the past, but we're looking for opportunities to give them a second chance to step forward and to improve their lives.”

The two-bedroom tiny homes will range from 750 to 900 square feet and will be rented out for as low as $450 per month.

When tenants are financially stable, they can embark on a rent-to-own path with the program.

The first of the tiny homes is slated for completion this summer.

Apply for the program by visiting the nonprofit’s website or by calling 616-233-3006.

