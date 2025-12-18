CHRISTMAS EVENT DEC. 20 5:00-8:00 PM

FREE TOYS, GAMES, AND FOOD

GERALD R FORD ACADEMIC CENTER 851 MADISON AVE.

Holiday shopping can be challenging — not just because of deciding what to buy, but the budget. Here in Grand Rapids, I know a couple of neighbors who are working to take some of that burden off so many families.

Darren Baker is on of the many trying to help Santa this Christmas season.

"Everybody deserves a little gift, little love, cheer," Baker said.

Baker remembers Christmas when he was growing up and how his parents made the holidays special.

MATT WITKOS

"My mom did as best she could to make sure we had everything that we needed, my dad as well," Baker said.

He explains that he wants to help other moms and dads out there who may be struggling this holiday season.

Grand Rapids neighbors team up to help families with holiday shopping burden

"If I'm able to spare time and resources and things like that I'll do it. I don't really consider being more fortunate than others. I just feel like, in the time of this, we all come together as a community," Baker said.

He's not the only one in Grand Rapids working to add more cheer to this Christmas.

MATT WITKOS

Will McFadden with Save a Life a Day started a gift giveaway event 11 years ago to help local families during the holidays.

"I said, the kids in the community need this love, and they might be needing a Christmas. So I wanted to put a smile on the kids face," McFadden said.

McFadden says families can expect a lot on Saturday at no cost to families.

"Free toys, food, games, music and many more. Santa Claus, the Grinch, will be there. We have an elf and a reindeer," McFadden said.

He says it wouldn't be possible without the help of so many neighbors, including Baker.

MATT WITKOS

"The community, the neighborhood people, have been reaching out," McFadden said.

Baker believes this effort demonstrates the power of community during the holiday season.

"I think it's a great opportunity to show the kids that we can work together as a community, even with organizations coming together and bringing resources together to try to bring Christmas for others, I think it shows a good deal of empowerment for the community," Baker said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube