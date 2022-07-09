Grand Rapids native shot days after moving back to the area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday.

FOX 17 talked with the victim’s mother who said she and her son just recently moved back to the area.

“I really don’t know what to think. It’s like you can’t even walk. You can’t even be in your yard without this happening,” the victim’s mother, Bobbi Jo Radle, told FOX 17.

Radle says her son was walking near Plymouth Avenue NE and Mason Street NE in Grand Rapids when someone shot him several times Friday afternoon.

“He’s a very quiet kid. He’s a very good kid. He sticks to himself. You don’t get in nobody’s business. You don’t let nobody, you know. He’s been like that all his life,” Radle said.

She and her son lived in Florida for six years, before moving back to Grand Rapids at the end of June. A decision she regrets now that her son, who we’re not naming for his safety, is in critical condition.

“I heard all about like, ‘don’t come back here because it’s bad.’ And like, I miss my family. I miss my family. I want to come back home. Now, now might lose a kid over it?” Radle explained. “He has lots of wounds. He has an internist. What they’re concerned about is the bullet that went in here and there’s bleeding, so they got all this taken care of, but here’s where all the bullets went in him.”

Radle said the two of them were just getting on their feet, getting ready to move into their new place in just a few days. Her son was ready to start a new job on Monday. Now her only hope is that her son pulls through.

“They said he has a very long recovery, but he’s strong. He’s got it. He’s good, he’s good.”

Police are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

As of Friday evening, they told FOX 17 the shooter is still on the loose.

If you know anything about the shooting, call GRPD at (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

