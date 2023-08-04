Grand Rapids named Best Beer City for 3rd consecutive year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids was recognized as the Best Beer City in the U.S. for the third consecutive year!

Experience Grand Rapids says the city received USA Today’s Reader’s Choice travel award for the third year in a row.

“Cheers to our area brewers who, once again, earned Grand Rapids top honors in a head-to-head competition with the greatest beer cities in the country,” says Experience Grand Rapids President & CEO Doug Small. “This is a strong testament to our community’s breweries who consistently pour their passion and extraordinary craftsmanship into the work they do for our local community and visitors.”

We’re told voters from around the U.S. recognized Grand Rapids as Best Beer City out of 20 finalists, which included Philadelphia, San Diego, Atlanta and Chicago.

Craft beer fans are invited to celebrate by becoming Brewsaders at Experience Grand Rapids. Use the Brewsader app at one of dozens of participating breweries.

