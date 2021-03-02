Grand Rapids museums offer free admission this weekend for Bank of America cardholders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bank of America debit and credit cardholders can receive free admission to the Grand Rapids Public Museum and the Grand Rapids Art Museum this weekend.

The “Museums on Us” program offers free weekend general admission to cardholders at cultural institutions across the country, according to a news release Tuesday.

You’ll need to present your Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank card, along with photo ID, to receive free admission.

The offer is available during the first full weekend of every month and is only available to cardholders; guests aren’t eligible for free admission.

It also doesn’t include special exhibits, fundraising events or ticketed shows.