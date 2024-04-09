Grand Rapids man sentenced to 26 years for trafficking young girl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man will spend 26 years behind bars for sex trafficking a child.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ) says 29-year-old Torey Franklin offered a young girl to an undercover investigator at a hotel in 2022. We’re told the FBI located an online advertisement for the girl hours prior.

After Franklin’s arrest, the DOJ says investigators found indicators the victim had been trafficked for weeks.

Franklin pleaded guilty to the crime in December 2023, according to federal attorneys.

“Torey Franklin’s crime – trafficking a minor for sex – was heinous,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Human trafficking of any kind – for sex or for labor, of children and of adults – is a scourge. We are fully committed to protecting survivors and holding traffickers accountable for their crimes.”

