Grand Rapids man sentenced for possessing drugs near high school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids man Donte Matthews has been sentenced to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and other drugs within 1,000 feet of a public high school.

According to the Department of Justice, Grand Rapids Police Department officers heard gun shots while on patrol in the early morning of August 12, 2022. When they drove in the direction of the shooting, they saw a white Chevrolet Suburban spin out and crash into the parking lot of Southeast Career Pathways.

When officers approached the vehicle, additional shots were fired. Two subjects fled from the vehicle on foot after the crash. Matthews exited the driver’s side of the vehicle, and was apprehended while attempting to climb a fence.

In Matthews’ waistband, police found a stolen Springfield XD 9 mm pistol, which had only two rounds in it: one in the magazine and one in the chamber. Crime scene technicians later found twelve spent 9 mm casings in the street from where Matthews’ vehicle had traveled, and where officers first heard the shooting. Inside the vehicle, police found bags that contained fentanyl, cocaine, and a digital scale.

At the time of the incident, Matthews was on supervised release for a prior federal drug trafficking charge. At his sentencing on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker sentenced Matthews to an additional 30 months to be served consecutively for violating the terms of his supervision.

“Gun violence and illegal drugs like fentanyl are devastating to our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “It is also particularly troubling that a shooting and drug trafficking occurred near a school. My office is committed to enforcing federal gun and drug laws to hold offenders accountable and protect our communities.”

