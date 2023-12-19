Grand Rapids man pleads guilty to sex trafficking of a child

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has pled guilty to sex trafficking of a child. He is 29-year-old Torey Franklin.

According to the Department of Justice, in the spring and summer of 2022, Franklin used online advertisements to offer sexual services of a minor to prospective customers. He would negotiate prices and sex acts with customers, before taking the minor to multiple locations for the “sex dates.” He later received payment, often through a popular money-sharing application.

Franklin now faces a term of at least ten years and up to life in prison.

“Trafficking in any form is intolerable, but the sex trafficking of a minor is especially cruel,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten. “My office is committed to holding traffickers legally accountable for the lasting harm they cause to children within our district.”

Franklin was captured due to Operation Cross County, a coordinated operation among the FBI, other federal agencies, state and local police, and social services agencies across the United States to find and assist victims of human trafficking, particularly child victims.

“Today’s plea is a testament to the progress made during Operation Cross County, the FBI’s annual nationwide enforcement campaign focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals involved in child sex and human trafficking,” said Special Agent in Charge Cheyvoryea Gibson of the FBI in Michigan. “We would like to extend our appreciation to our wide network of law enforcement partners for their critical support in investigating sexual predators who commit crimes against children. The FBI encourages continued vigilance, cooperation, and reporting from the public to help identify and recover victims and bring perpetrators to justice. If you believe you may have any information, please contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or online at report.cybertip.org.”

More information about the reality of child sex trafficking from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children can be found here.

