Grand Rapids: Man hospitalized after shooting near Garfield Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in the hospital following at shooting near Garfield Park early Saturday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers were called to the area of Southeast Burton Street and Southeast Jefferson Avenue at around 1 in the morning. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who officers say was "grazed" by a bullet.

The man was taken to the hospital where he's expected to make a full recovery. Officers are investigating the shooting but tell FOX 17 there are no suspects as of 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

If you know anything about the shooting, call the police or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer by calling (616) 774-2345.

