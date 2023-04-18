Watch Now
Grand Rapids man dies in early morning crash on US-131

Michigan State Police
Posted at 9:33 AM, Apr 18, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man is dead after crashing on US-131.

Michigan State Police say the deadly crash happened around 6 a.m. on southbound US-131 near Wealthy.

Troopers say a 36-year-old man from Grand Rapids was heading southbound on US-131 when he lost control, hit the median wall and was partially ejected from his vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to troopers, failure to wear a seatbelt is considered a factor in the crash.

The deadly crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids post at 616-866-4411.

