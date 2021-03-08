Grand Rapids man competing in 4x4x48 challenge for local foundation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man from Grand Rapids is resting well after putting himself through a grueling physical challenge this weekend in an effort to raise money for Helen Devos Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“I’m feeling pretty good right now,” said Calum Spoelma, 21, before starting one of the last legs on Sunday.

Spoelma is one of hundreds of people across the country participating in the 4x4x48 challenge. It’s the second year for the event created by retired Navy Seal David Goggins.

Participants must run, bike, or walk for four miles every four hours for 48 hours starting this past Friday.

“Probably the hardest part is the mental piece as far as getting an hour or two of sleep and the alarm goes off and it’s three o’clock in the morning or it’s seven in the morning,” said Spoelma.

The challenge can be done for fun or for a cause.

Spoelma decided to raise money for Hope College’s annual dance marathon, which benefits Helen Devos Children’s Hospital Foundation. It funds critical treatments and other healthcare services.

“I went to Hope College and I participated in dance marathon two different times,” said Spoelma. “I got to see some of the families and children affected by vary rare different bone diseases, cancer, and all sorts of really scary stuff.”

Additionally, for every $100 Spoelma raised, he added one pound to a vest. By Sunday afternoon, it weighed just over 32 pounds.

“I hope that the weight that I’m wearing removes some weight from the kids and the families and the things that they’re dealing with,” said Spoelma. “The biggest thing that can’t be bought is the hope and then the community recognition for seeing not what I’m doing, but that an impact can be made at any time and you don’t have to strap on a weight vest to tell people, ‘Hey there’s people that need help, there’s kids that need help.’”

Hope College’s dance marathon is schedule to take place March 26. To donate, click here.

