GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids city and state leaders are working to expand the city's refreshment zone, and local businesses are eager to be part of it.

"With two venues on either side and being really the closest restaurant to the new amphitheater, we want to be able to offer more for everyone who's going to be coming into town," Bistro Bella Vita Assistant General Manager Bridget Malkowski said.

Bistro Bella Vita is among the businesses looking to join the potential expanded zone.

MATT WITKOS

"We want to have a presence downtown as a whole, not really within this building, only just word out on the street, and have people experience a sip of what we can offer," Malkowski said.

Richard App, a retail retention and attraction specialist, says this expansion would help incorporate more of the downtown area.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Grand Rapids looks to expand refreshment zone ahead of new amphitheater opening this summer

"What I love about the social districts is when you're walking, you see more stores, you see more restaurants, and you get a better city life experience," App said.

Currently, many roads near the amphitheater fall outside the zone's boundaries. App says leaders are working to include many of those streets, along with a new riverwalk currently under construction.

MATT WITKOS

"I think it makes our walkable city even better to get around. It's it makes sense for the businesses. And what's really nice is we've had a lot of restaurants that have been around for quite some time that are actually seeing the value of this, and so they're signing up to do this," App said.

MATT WITKOS

Big Mini Putt Club is one of the 60 businesses that already participate in the refreshment zone.

"Downtown has a lot of fun places to go, and we know that we're going to be one of the spots that you go. And why not take something to drink when you're walking from here to wherever your next spot is, and especially all summer long," Mitch Perkins, general manager of Big Mini Putt Club, said.

Perkins says arriving downtown earlier in the day could also mean easier parking.

"You can definitely help beat the crowds when you get down here early enough to be able to play a game, have a drink, and be able to do that long before the game's starting over at the stadium," Perkins said.

Malkowski says she is eager for the amphitheater to open.

"We're excited. There's already some big names, and I've seen the tickets myself that they're selling out pretty quickly," Malkowski said.

The City Commission would still have to approve of the expansion. App says leaders hope to have the refreshment zone expansion completed before the amphitheater opens.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube