Grand Rapids looks to approve new police contract

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 is learning that Grand Rapids is looking to approve a new police contract.

The new contract would cover retroactively from July to 2025.

If the city commission approves it, they would have to move $1.6 million from the general fund.

The collective bargaining agreement between the Grand Rapids Police Officer Association and the city looks to address retention and recruitment.

The contract shows members of the police association would see a 6% raise in the first year, 2% in 2023, and 1.5% in 2024.

The collective bargaining agreement also includes pay incentives for bilingual/multilingual officers.

