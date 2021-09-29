Grand Rapids local sentenced to five years for arson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to five years in prison after admitting to setting a business on fire.

Kevin Daniel Baker admitted to breaking into Austin Jordan Engines, stealing items to support his drug addiction, setting the business on fire to hide evidence of the burglary, and driving away from the scene in a stolen car.

Following the fire, Baker attempted to cash stolen checks from a local business Austin Jordan Engines. An employee called law enforcement leading to Baker's arrest.

After Baker's admittance, he was sentenced to 60 months in prison with two years of supervised release and ordered to pay back $1.6 million in restitution by U.S. District Judge Janet T.

“Setting a fire to conceal evidence of another crime is extremely dangerous” commented U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge. “Arson is an inherently violent act that puts many of our community members at risk, including the firefighters who respond to the scene. With today’s sentence, Mr. Baker is held accountable for his actions.”

“Our partnerships with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our State and local counterparts, along with our considerable fire investigative resources, ensures those responsible for violent crimes like arson are apprehended and prosecuted,” said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Acting Special Agent in Charge Keith Krolczyk.

