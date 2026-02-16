Grand Rapids lifts pause on sidewalk clearing ordinance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After weeks of consistent snowfall and arctic temperatures, neighbors in West Michigan's largest city will need to make sure they have cleared the sidewalks outside their home.

The City of Grand Rapids announced on Monday it has resumed enforcement of the ordinance requiring ice and snow to be removed from sidewalks. The rule had been put on ice to give neighbors some grace as the amount of snow and frigid weather made it difficult to effectively clear the pavement.

Property owners are responsible for keeping sidewalks on their land clean. Failure to do so could result in the city clearing the sidewalk and the bill for that effort would go to the property owner.

While it may seem like the recent warmer weather would mean clearing sidewalks will be less pressing, that's not so according to Interim City Engineer Cindy Irving.

“With warmer weather coming, it’s more important than ever to keep paths open for pedestrians of all ability levels,” Irving said. “Clear sidewalks help schoolchildren, seniors and people with mobility challenges get where they need to go safely. If you have neighbors who may struggle to shovel, please reach out and offer a hand so we can keep sidewalks safe and walkable for everyone.”

If you find a sidewalk still covered by ice or snow, you can report it to the city by calling (616) 456-3000.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube