Grand Rapids LED streetlight switch nearing the end, issues light up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is nearing the end of its LED streetlight program. Many people say they're seeing the difference already.

"We're happy to report we're nearing the completion line of that project over 80% of the way there. With over 15,000 of the 18,000 lights," Grand Rapids City Engineer Tim Burkman said.

In Riverside Park, neighbors recently got their lights changed out.

"They were really orange before, so it kind of gave this like old-school Mid-Century Modern vibe to the neighborhood," Ana Wismer said. "Now they are the surface of the sun bright."

City workers are switching here on the north end of town and heading south.

"The light is very similar to moonlight or natural lighting. So if you were to turn off all the streetlights and look up at the full moonlight, that's the color that you would see," Burkman said.

The city is using around $10 million in its Capital Improvement Plan to make the switch. Burkman says these new bulbs are going to save the city $350,000 each year.

"Now we get real-time notices. We can also adjust the lighting levels and can gather energy data to look at trends across the system for the street lighting network," Burkman explained.

The new bulbs are an ongoing issue. FOX 17 shed light on the problem as far back as two years ago.

"I've kind of been going back and forth about it in my mind because it's it's so bright. I live on a corner lot, so it shines in from both ends into my home," Wismer added.

"I feel like it definitely covers a bigger span of brightness," Tara Jo said.

Tara Jo says that a bigger span is making a big difference for the better. She adds that her security cameras can see more.

Less than six months ago, we had a stolen vehicle come down the street. Four kids got out there ran up to all the driveways, checking door handles. They got into a few cars down here and stole some stuff out of there. So we feel like having the lights now. At that time, we didn't, and it may have deterred them a little bit. I don't know. We just feel like it'll keep that criminal activity down," Tara Jo said.

If you would like to see what could be done about the LED brightness near your home,click here.

