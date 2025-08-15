Grand Rapids launches voting for 175th anniversary poster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As Grand Rapids celebrates its 175th anniversary, the city is asking you to vote for what design should be used in a commemorative poster.

Three finalists are up for a public vote.



“Blueprint” by Steve Wammack – A line-drawing collage of Grand Rapids architecture, symbolizing the city’s civic and cultural institutions, with celebratory color accents and a blueprint motif representing growth and planning.

City of Grand Rapids "Blueprint," a finalist for Grand Rapids’ 175th anniversary commemorative poster. Designed by Steve Wammack.

"Primary Grand Rapids” by Sarah Aldrich – A vibrant, detailed piece highlighting the artist’s love for Grand Rapids’ art, nature, and family life, using a color palette aligned with the GR 175th branding.

City of Grand Rapids "Primary Grand Rapids," a finalist for Grand Rapids’ 175th anniversary commemorative poster. Designed by Sarah Aldrich.

“Scenes from the City” by Jack Markosky – A lively depiction of iconic Grand Rapids landmarks and everyday moments, from the skyline and Calder sculpture to food trucks and skating at Rosa Parks Circle.

City of Grand Rapids "Scenes from the City," a finalist for Grand Rapids’ 175th anniversary commemorative poster. Designed by Jack Markosky.

Voting runs through Friday, September 5, with the winner announced during the opening ceremony for this fall's ArtPrize on September 19.

All three posters will be on display at city hall through ArtPrize. The people who submitted the designs will each receive a cash reward.

To vote, click here.

