(WXMI) — 2024 broke tourism records for Grand Rapids and Kent County.

Experience Grand Rapids says hotel stays and revenue exceeded 2023’s record by 5%. A total of 2.3 million rooms were sold, reeling in $274 million in revenue for Kent County.

The area’s blossoming sports community is credited for the boost, along with the growing number of events and conventions in the area.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube