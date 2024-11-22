Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, & Food Festival returns to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 17th annual International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival has returned to West Michigan at Devos Place, in Grand Rapids.

The festival runs from Thursday, November 21 through Saturday, November 23.

An annual tasting event, the International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival includes more than 1,000 wines, beers, ciders, and spirits from around the world, along with local creations from West Michigan restaurants.

Some of the attractions include The Vineyard, an expansive tasting room showcasing wines from six continents, Beer City Station, connecting the brewers behind your favorite beverages while showcasing a variety of craft brews, ciders, meads, and flavored malt beverages from around the world, and the Meijer Food Stage, where festival attendees have the opportunity to learn the best-kept secrets from innovative food creators.

The festival also offers live music from local bands at select times in the The Vineyard and Beer City Station.

Additionally, the festival will have a range of Chefs, Speakers, and Experts prepared to share their techniques and knowledge with festival-goers.

The Cheers for Charity VIP Night is also included in the weekend-long event, which donates $50 of every purchased ticket to Hospice of Michigan. The ticket for the event is $150, including 150 tasting tickets, a complimentary sampling glass, entertainment, and Food Stage demonstrations.

All tickets to the festival must be purchased online, and the General Admission is $25, and includes one complimentary sampling glass, entertainment, and Food Stage demonstrations.

Tasting tickets, 50 cents each, are also available for purchase. They are required to sample any beverage as well as food items around the festival.

Festival-goers are encouraged to stop by the concierge at the venue entrance. Official festival programs will be available upon arrival, to view restaurant menus, culinary demonstration schedules, booth locations, the floor plan, and more.

For more details on the festival, and where to purchase tickets, follow the link here.

