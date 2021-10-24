Watch
Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival returning in November

Posted at 9:02 AM, Oct 24, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is returning November 19th and 20th, bringing different food and drinks from all around the world right here to West Michigan.

Now in its 14th year, the festival will have more than 1,500 wines, beers, ciders, and spirits from around the world. They will also feature food from some local restaurants.

Tickets to the event are $20. The festival is hosted at DeVos Place and runs from 6-10 p.m. on the 19th, and 2-10 p.m. the 20th. You can check out tickets here.

