Grand Rapids housing project to receive $874K from state grant

LANSING, Mich. — A Grand Rapids housing project has been selected to receive funding from the state of Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced “a functionally obsolete building” in the César E. Chávez corridor will be restored with help from a $874,000 grant. The money comes courtesy of the state’s Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) program.

The project is expected to add 17 apartment units, leading to more than $3.9 million in total investments.

“We need to ‘build, baby, build’ so every Michigander has a safe, affordable place to call home,” says Governor Whitmer. “The Revitalization and Placemaking Program helps turn old, abandoned buildings into new, vibrant places that attract and retain talent, add new housing options, and create space for new business. This year, we’ll make the largest investment to build housing in Michigan and continue charging ahead with programs like RAP to increase supply, drive down costs, and make Michigan a better place to live, work, and invest.”

We’re told the one-story building will be transformed into a tri-level, multi-use space that will add homes and improve the area’s walkability.

The state adds the building will run entirely on electricity, reducing the city’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Longtime resident Juan Lopez is spearheading the project, state officials say. This will be his first foray into development, which will be conducted in partnership with Cella Building Company.

“I want to thank the MEDC for all their help and efforts in making our development possible,” says Lopez. “This project will leave a long-lasting impact on the area and help create future jobs and housing that will strengthen our community.”

