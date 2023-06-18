Grand Rapids hosts 35th annual Pride Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — People of all ages, genders and backgrounds came to Grand Rapids Saturday to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at the city’s 35th annual Pride Festival.

The theme of this year’s festival was “Unapologetically Me 2023.”

“It’s become, you know, the opportunity to show up as your authentic self and really thread those intersections of all different types of people,” Carlos Kula-Dominguez, who came from Detroit, said.

“It’s so accepting, and I love that you don’t get judged here. You could just be yourself,” Mackenzie Sweet, another attendee, added.

Cassidy Davis, Grand Rapids Pride Center’s communications manager and event organizer, says this festival is about embracing people as they are and offering resources to anyone in need.

“We have a plethora of resources, so that includes, like, Safe Haven, so if you’re experiencing, like, domestic violence. The Red Project, so you can come and get, like, ask them about testing and things like that,” Davis explained. “This is a place where not only you’re experiencing joy but you’re also able to get those things that are going to help improve your life and your wellness.”

“I think that the way that we’ve amplified the access to seeing much more representation of families, young people, lots of people coming in from different towns, it’s kind of putting us on the map for the inclusivity.” Kula-Dominguez added.

Some people were there for the first time— others, there for the first time in several years and happy to see progress.

“30 years ago, there was like one booth and five people. This is unbelievable. This is really incredible,” Michael Kukulski said. “I mean, it’s like the entire state is prideful now, you know, there’s nothing to be afraid of, nothing to be ashamed of.”

Attorney General Dana Nessel was also there to show her support.

“I want people here at Grand Rapids Pride to know that they have a state government that is fully supportive of them and that we are working tirelessly, day in and day out, to secure protections for this community, and these protections that are badly needed, but so long overdue,” Nessel said. “I want people here to know that they’re, they’re valued, they’re respected and they’re loved.”

Organizers say Pride is more than a one-day festival, and it should be celebrated all year long.

“I think the biggest thing, as I always say, is that Pride is, you know, a really incredible day of celebration,” Davis said. “But the Grand Rapids Pride Center is around 365 days a year.”

This year’s event was free because of money raised through donations.

