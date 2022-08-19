Grand Rapids hosting Indian culture and heritage celebration August 19-20

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation has announced a two-day celebration of Indian culture and heritage. The celebration will be held August 19-20.

Friday’s events will be held at the JW Marriott (235 Louis Street, Northwest). It will begin with a VIP celebrity meet-and-greet. One of the celebrities will be Indian actress and social worker Bhagyashree Dassani. Bhagyashree Dassani is well-known for playing Suman Patwardhan in 1989’s Maine Pyar Kiya. She has also starred in 2019’s Seetharama Kalyana, 2010’s Red Alert: The War Within, and 2007’s Janam Janam Ke Saath. The other celebrity at the meet-and-greet will be her son, Indian actor Abhimanyu Dassani. He starred in this year’s Nikamma, 2021’s Meenakshi Sundareshwar, and 2018’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Friday’s events will continue with the India Day Gala and Awards Dinner at 7 p.m. There will also be a Bollywood-themed after party from 9 p.m.-10:30 p.m. It will feature musical performances from Aisha, Mayuri, DJ Ankit, and DJ Amit.

The India Day Celebration will be held at Rosa Parks Circle on Saturday. It will feature Indian musical performances, authentic Indian food, merchandise vendors, and other family-friendly activities.

“We are eager for our West Michigan neighbors to experience the diversity that makes Indian culture so rich,” said Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation founder and CEO Ace Marasigan. “Food and art have a critical role in people’s insights and understanding of different cultures. And we’re certainly providing an abundance of both during this celebration.”

Grand Rapids’ celebration of Indian culture and heritage will be held on August 19-20. Links to tickets for Friday’s events can be found on the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation’s Facebook page.

