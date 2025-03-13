Grand Rapids honors César E. Chávez's legacy with 25th annual march

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids came together Thursday morning to honor the life and legacy of César E. Chávez, the renowned labor activist and civil rights leader, for the 25th time. Students of all ages, community leaders and residents joined forces to pay tribute to Chávez's tireless efforts to improve working conditions for farm workers and promote social justice.

The event began with a social justice march at 11 a.m., starting at the Hispanic Center on César E. Chávez Avenue, named in his honor in 2022. The march was led by Chairwoman Lupe Ramos-Montigny of the Committee to Honor César E. Chávez, who has been instrumental in organizing the annual event since its inception.

"We are here today celebrating unity in the community," said Ramos-Montigny.

"The respect and dignity that César Chávez taught us to have for everyone is going to be transmitted from generation to generation."

U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten echoed Ramos-Montigny's sentiments, saying, "César Chávez was a man of extraordinary courage and conviction who believed in the power of ordinary people coming together to demand change."

Grand Rapids honors Cesar E. Chavez's legacy with 25th annual march

The march concluded at the Potter's House Chapel, where participants gathered to reflect on Chávez's legacy and its continued impact on the community.

Chávez, who would have turned 98 this month, dedicated his life to fighting for farm workers' rights, advocating for fair wages, better working conditions and social justice through non-violent activism.

His visits to Michigan, including Grand Rapids, left a lasting impact on the local Hispanic community.

As Ramos-Montigny emphasized, "There's power in numbers, power in diversity and power in getting together."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube