Catholic Central High school investigating after allegations of teacher providing alcohol to students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A staff member at Catholic Central High School in Grand Rapids staff member is off the job after being accused of providing alcohol to minors.

The school said that once the allegations came to light -- it launched an investigation.

Catholic Central High School did not identify the staffer but did state the following:

"We recently became aware of allegations that one of our staff members provided alcohol to underage individuals, and we immediately began an internal investigation. The staff member is no longer with our organization. We have contacted local law enforcement and are cooperating with their investigation. Because this is an employee matter, we are unable to share additional details."

Fox 17 also reached out to Grand Rapids Police who said they are not sharing any information at this time.

