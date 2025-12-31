Grand Rapids Griffins can make history with NYE game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Griffins are off to a historic start to the season at 26-1-0-1 and 53 points through just 28 games. Reaching 50 points faster than any team in the 90-year history of the American Hockey League.

And it doesn't end there.

The Griffins are also on a 15-game win streak that started just before Thanksgiving, and if they win their annual New Year's Eve game against the Milwaukee Admirals at Van Andel Arena they could set the new franchise win streak record. But if you talk to anyone on this team right now, streaks and records are the furthest thing from their mind.

"You just try to take it day by day. I think when you get caught looking at things like that might not be good for your head," said team Captain Dominik Shine. "So I think we're just staying humble, working hard. That's the that's the reason we've had successes we haven't, you know, stopped working. We've been working since game one. We're hard to play against. And, you know, it's just been really fun."

"I mean, as exciting as it is, I think everybody knows what's going on in the back of our heads, but I think our focus is kind of what's going to happen on Wednesday," Center Tyler Angel said. "It's a big game, a team that we've seen, and we just played and beat in their barn. So they're going to be, they're going to be excited to get here and kind of take it to us here in Grand Rapids, so hopefully we can play our game. Keep the streak going."

That is the mindset instilled by head coach Dan Watson, and it starts off the ice.

"It starts in the locker room. For me, the culture, and with culture, it's, it's how we do things every day, and that's kind of our mindset," Watson told me. "Let's just take care of that day one day at a time. Let's not worry about what we've done, where we've been. Let's not worry about how far we need to get to. Let's just worry about that day, whether it's practice, whether it's an off day for rest, recovery, whether it's game day. We just really focus on that next day."

New Year's Eve Game



Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Doors Open at 5:00 PM

Game starts at 6:00 PM

West Michigan's largest indoor fireworks show following the game

Postgame open skate

Winning Wednesdays: If the Griffins win at home on a Wednesday, every fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game

Library Nights: Fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card for discount ticket



