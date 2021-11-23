Grand Rapids Gold to open against in-state rivals for first home game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Basketball is back in West Michigan as the Grand Rapids Gold will tip-off for its sixth game of the season at the DeltaPlex.

It's the team's home opener, and they'll host in-state rival Motor City Cruise in a battle of east versus west.

The Grand Rapids Gold is 3-2 in the season, starting on the road in mid-November.

It's also the team's first season as an affiliate of NBA team, the Denver Nuggets.

The team said they're hoping to fill all 4,500 seats.

"We open up with two back-to-back at home which we are eagerly anticipating," said Grand Rapids Gold Head Coach Jason Terry. "Not a usual start to your season opening up with five road games, but it is what it is. I love the fact that we have gone through some adversity early. Now we’ll come home and take care of business at home," he said.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with tip-off at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at the DeltaPlex box office or online.