Grand Rapids Gold host Flint Tropics Night with halftime wrestling match

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BY GAWD! That's Jackie Moon's music!

Basketball and Wrestling fans will have a lot to celebrate this Saturday, January 3rd at Van Andel Arena when the Grand Rapids Gold host their second Flint Tropics night. Complete with a halftime wrestling match between "Jackie Moon" and Dewey the Bear.

This is the second Flint Tropics night the Gold have hosted, and it is a nod to the 2008 Will Ferrell comedy about a fictional Flint, Michigan basketball team. If you've seen the movie, you remember the wrestling match between Ferrell's character, Jackie Moon, and a bear. The Gold are recreating that during halftime of their 7:00 p.m. Saturday game against the Greensboro Swarm.

Last year, Jackie wrestled the bear and won, but the bear is out for revenge this time around. So Jackie has called in some help from World Wrestling Entertainment Legend Rhino, and Special Guest Referee Andy Curtis.

Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM, and the first 2,500 fans through the door will get a Grand Rapids Gold Jackie Moon headband and wig.

Tickets can be purchased here.

